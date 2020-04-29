How to Decorate for a Birthday Party at Home

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Children are missing a sense of normalcy in their lives right now, and that’s especially true if their birthday is coming up. Just because you’re celebrating in isolation doesn’t mean you can’t make their birthday special at home.
Daale Carter owns Kidzways in Richmond Hill and has three children of her own. She recorded a DIY that shows you how to create an adorable birthday setup with inexpensive, easy to get items.
The star of the show is the balloon garland, and Carter walks you through how to make one from scratch. She says the key to all of these decorations is that you’re free to be creative. You don’t have to match what she did exactly to make the birthday decorations shine. You can change up the color, width and length of the balloon garland to create different looks.
