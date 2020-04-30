Hundreds fed thanks to Manna House, Josh Reddick Foundation

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Manna House in Effingham County once again handed out hundreds of meals to those in need.
This time teaming up with the Josh Reddick Foundation and dozens of local volunteers to give back to a community they love.
Coming together to offer much more than just free food.
“You can never go broke by sharing your blessings, you never will,” said Josh Reddick Foundation Secretary Donna Shepard.
There was certainly plenty of blessings to go around at the Manna House during their latest food drive and of course, plenty of food too.
Hundreds of cars lining up early in the morning. Highlighting how real the need is.
“You obviously can see the traffic. The need is there, and people are willing to stand in line, wait in line, so the need is definitely there,” said Manna House Executive Director Lisa Bush.
But at the same time inspiring others to lend a hand.
“They’re wanting to get involved, either to volunteer. We’ve also had, obviously donors or people who have said, ‘What can I do to help?’ Either donate food or donate funding to help support these operations,” said Bush.
The Josh Reddick Foundation doing their part to help. Offering funding for the food drive, seeing firsthand the impact it has.
“Blessed, I keep hearing that over and over, ‘Thank you we are so blessed to have ya’ll help us out,’” said Shepard.
Experiencing what so many need, especially now. Community.
“As we come together and as we should come together, not just in pandemics or tough times, if we come together more we can accomplish so much more,” Shepard said.
So, when you see that line of cars as you drive down Highway 21 in Rincon.
Look closer at the volunteers. The helping hands. The familiar faces.
Let it serve as a reminder that there’s still hope, you just have to be willing to look for it.
“This is a dark time but there is so much light during this time. I mean there’s always goodness that can come out of a tough situation and I’m fortunately been able to see a lot of goodness come out of it,” said Shepard.
The Manna House is hoping to continue to hold their food drives every other week.
Of course, they won’t be able to do it without your help.
For more information on how you can volunteer or donate head to there website.
