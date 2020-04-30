Local realtors holding neighborhood food drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -While many Americans are out of work because of the pandemic, that also means many food pantries are out of food as they try to help as many families as possible.
Neighbors helping neighbors has been one positive take-away from the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s exactly what Team Callahan at Keller Williams Realty is trying to do through their neighborhood food drive.
“What about the food pantry? How are they doing? And so, we reached out to them and they were like, ‘yeah, actually we are definitely in need,'" explained Laura Hyatt, a partner and Director of Operations at Team Callahan.
Their office is located next door to St. Michael’s Church. Each Tuesday the realtors see people in need line up down the block to visit the “I AM” food pantry.
“It’s near and dear to us, because we do see the faces of those that are in need," said Team Callahan owner, Don Callahan.
They normally do a food drive for the pantry near the holidays, but they felt called to have one now, because so many in our community are having trouble making ends meet.
There are two ways you can donate, while social distancing. First, you can drop off in the bucket located on the porch at 1317 East 48th Street in Savannah, or you can drop it off directly into the little pantry outside the church. If you want to arrange a monetary donation instead, you can call their office phone.
Callahan says he doesn’t just want to hire good realtors, he wants to hire good people. Service is a part of their team.
“At a time where we are all kind of learning how to live in this new normal, it’s so important that we’re taking care of our neighbors, and if you are someone who needs food, you should absolutely have that," Hyatt added. "That’s a basic human need.”
She said the drive has gotten off to a slow start, but the neighborhood food drive lasts until May 15th.
