Members of HAAF squadron helping sanitize senior centers

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Air National Guard is helping protect those most at risk for COVID-19. A group from Hunter Army Airfield’s 117th Air Control Squadron cleaned and sanitized an entire facility on Wilmington Island on Thursday.
"Even though this is outside of our common career field this is part of our duty as guardsmen,” Staff Sergeant Peter Matovu, 117th Air Control Squadron, said.
After a briefing and screening, crews discuss the mission specific to the facility like at Summer Breeze Senior Living.
"We just go in, we inspect the rooms assist anyone who needs cleaning and we usually tend to each room or we tend to the common areas the kitchens,” SSG. Matovu said.
Once inside, teams fog the area and then go in and hand clean the space and surfaces.
Cleaning and sanitizing the building doesn't take much time, but as soon as they are done the airmen have to come out and be decontaminated themselves along with their equipment.
"Not a lot of members, components of the military have this opportunity so for some of us this is something that we appreciate. Giving back to others serving others, especially in this time of need,” SSG. Matovu said.
While the job takes about an hour or so, residents are grateful for the Air Guard's efforts to keep them safe.
"I think it's great that they are cleaning up,” Summer Breeze resident Leo Amore said.
This is just one of 10 facilities the 117th Air Control Squadron cleaned and sanitized. Work like this is being done all over the state.
