Neighborhood Improvement Association offers help with tracking stimulus check

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While some have already received their stimulus checks, others are still waiting.
The Neighborhood Improvement Association reopened this week, and they said about half of the calls they gotten were from people looking for help to figure out the status of their stimulus checks.They say they are here to help. It can all be done over the phone, but they will need your 2018 or 2019 tax return information.
"We have the opportunity to help them and go online, go to the IRS [Internal Revenue Service] website, and actually go through that process to help, because we realize that some people might not have a computer, you know, don’t have a phone to get the information,' said Debra Simmons, director of the NIA.
They also offer the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. They’re doing drop-off tax service only, to limit the number of people in the lobby. The tax deadline was moved back to July 15.
