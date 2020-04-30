New S.C. unemployment claim totals drop for second week in a row

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce say the total number of people who filed initial unemployment claims dropped last week for the second week in a row.
In the week ending Saturday, 65,159 people filed an initial claim, a decrease of 7,957 initial claims from the week prior, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.
This is the second decrease recorded since mid-March, she said.
Spartanburg County was in second place with 6,326 claims; Horry County came in third with 5,745 claims and Charleston County came in fourth at 5,496. Richland County rounded out the top five with 4,137 claims.
The figure only represents people who are filing an initial claim.
In the last six weeks, the agency received 406,889 initial claims for unemployment and has paid more than $585 million in a combination of state unemployment insurance benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600) & PUA, Biance said.
SCDEW extended call center hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday – Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Last week, Biance said 73,116 people filed an initial claim for unemployment during the week that ended April 18, a drop of 14,570 from the previous week.
The new state numbers come as the U.S. Department of Labor reported 3.8 million new initial claims nationwide, bringing the national total to more than 30 million.
For April, economists say the national unemployment rate could go as high as 20%. That would be the highest rate since the Great Depression, when it reached 25%.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.