Real estate business goes virtual during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People looking for a new place to call home, now have the convenience of doing it from their couch by clicking on a video and taking a virtual tour.
In 14 years of being a realtor, Alison Harris, with the Harris Sinclair Real Estate Team, has never worked with clients on a completely virtual level.
"It was something we hadn't done before, trying to learn something new, but once we made that decision, we realized what an exceptional opportunity it is for our sellers and our buyers,” Harris said
With the help of a phone and its high quality camera, Harris says they can get video of the whole house, and area surrounding it, for the seller to safely show the property.
"We can also offer service to other realtors and give them a virtual showing that's already edited and neat and tidy, done and packaged up, so they can send that to their purchaser directly,” Harris said.
Harris said this new-normal saves realtors, sellers and buyers time.
"It used to be, when you were showing property, you would take somebody out to see 6 or 7 properties in a day and it would take three or four hours. Well, really, we can all of those 5 or 6 or 7 showings in an hour."
After seeing the houses virtually, the serious buyers can do a safe walk through.
"Sanitizing our listings on a regular basis, gloves and masks and using Lysol wipes, and limiting who sees the property. We're just wanting the decision makers to walk through the property at this point."
Harris says at this time last year, there were more than 1,100 listings on the market and 29 percent of them sold or went under contract. This year, since the shelter in place, 846 listings are on the market and 34 percent of them are under contract.
"If somebody is putting their house on the market right now, they're very interested in selling and if people are looking, they're very interested in buying."
Harris says the listing inventory is down 30 percent and this is one of the negatives. However, things like low interest rates are one of the positives.
"It's taken a pandemic to get the entire industry to re-focus and look at how we're doing this and realize there's a smarter and better way."
Harris says she will continue using the virtual showings moving forward. She says it’ll be so much easier for people moving from out-of-state and for military moves.
