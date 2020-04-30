Savannah businesses consider reopening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As certain businesses gradually start getting the green light to open back up, with restrictions, owners are having to consider how that will all work.
The owner of Custard Boutique is in a similar position as other business owners around the state right now, wanting to get back to some semblance of normal, but safely.
“This whole thing isn’t just about me, and just about my business. It’s about lots of other people, other people’s safety, but also other people’s livelihoods. So it is a very hard thing to find the right balance for," said Custard Boutique owner Tara Kirkland.
Custard Boutique owner Tara Kirkland says right now, she’s considering opening her store sometime next week, but with some conditions.
“I think we’re going to start with limited hours and appointment-based to give us that time to re-set the store basically. And also, we’re still trying to get supplies for cleaning.”
Supplies like Lysol, wipes and other cleaners will help Kirkland re-set the store between each customer visit.
“You have a customer, they come in, they shop. And then after they leave we go through and we clean the pens, the cases, the hangers, steam the clothing, stuff like that.”
Kirkland adds they’ll also be pushing for more contact-less payments like Apple and Android pay. They are also still offering curbside pickup.
One thing that may push owners to open their doors sooner than they’d like, is how quickly government assistance like SBA loans and PPP dollars are coming in. Kirkland says her business qualifies for those, and she’s applied, but has yet to see any of that aid.
