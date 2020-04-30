Search underway for 3 suspects after police chase ends at I-95, Hwy 21

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search is underway for three suspects after a police chase Thursday afternoon.
The Rincon Police Department responded to a reported theft at the Rincon Walmart after 4 p.m. Thursday. Rincon PD stopped the suspects’ vehicle, but the suspects fled. The Rincon Police Department did not pursue the suspects, according to the Gena Bilbo, the public information officer for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
A short time later, a Port Wentworth Police Department officer saw a vehicle speeding and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and the officer pursued.
According to Bilbo, Effingham County deputies heard the police chase and attempted to assist.
An Effingham County deputy and Port Wentworth Police officer were involved in a crash at a southbound I-95 on-ramp from Highway 21.
The Port Wentworth officer was seriously injured. The Effingham deputy sustained minor injuries.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
The suspects names are Markell Jerard Robinson, Jamari Pai’Shaw Chisholm and Jermaine Kareem Evans, according to the sheriff’s office.
They were last seen in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra.
If you see the suspects or have any info, please call the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360 or 911.
