Sun City residents hold golf cart parade to thank healthcare workers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Sun City residents wanted to show their appreciation for local medical workers on Thursday.
“We have an overwhelming outpouring of support from one of our Sun City communities. They pulled together and had a golf cart parade to come and show their support of us during these difficult times,” Director of Emergency Services Terri Duncan said.
“It goes back to the signs. At the holidays, we decorate the monument of the entrance to each neighborhood. We were given the authority to put thank you signs up for healthcare workers until April 30. We took them down and we wanted to show our support for healthcare workers here at this facility,” organizer John Meeker said.
The sign had already been up in Sun City for a few weeks. But when they were told they had to take it down, they knew it had a higher purpose.
