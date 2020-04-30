Thursday: Morning rain gives way to increasing sunshine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning. It’s a mild, breezy and damp start across the area. Rain, and a couple weaker thunderstorms, is moving across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry from west to east.
A likely chance of rain lingers through 7 a.m. across the Savannah Metro ahead of a drying, clearing trend. We clear out by mid-morning and temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 70s by noon.
Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures peak in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. A few sprinkles, or even an isolated shower, cannot be ruled out. But, most remain dry later today.
The forecast remains dry, and pleasantly cool, through Friday. Much warmer weather arrives this weekend as afternoon temperatures soar to near 90° Sunday and Monday.
Drier weather persists through early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
