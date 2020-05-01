Chatham EMS seeing less people going to the hospital amid pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Medical first responders are reporting an alarming phenomenon across Georgia right now they believe is tied directly to concerns over COVID-19.
Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns tells me they’ve seen a 22 percent drop in call volume over the last month compared to the same time last year.
But Kearns says the numbers are up in a different category.
“We’ve seen an 11 percent increase in cardiac arrests.”
Kearns says after talking with other emergency service leaders across the state, they’re seeing the same thing.
“That makes me suspect that people are not calling for medical care because they’re frightened.”
Kearns believes because of the fear of contracting COVID-19 at the hospital, many with underlying health conditions like heart issues are forgoing check-ups, putting themselves at an even greater risk.
“The hospital is not a place to be afraid of. A hospital is a place to go to when you’re not feeling well, especially if you have an underlying medical condition.”
It’s a message we’ve seen echoed as recently as this week on social media by Memorial Health, saying in this post it’s critical to get the care you need, just like before the coronavirus pandemic.
