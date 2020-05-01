Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 5-1-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will build over the area tonight. This will keep us dry and decrease our winds. The high moves off the southeast coast Saturday into Sunday. This will keep us dry and warm our temps. A dry cold front moves in late Tuesday. This will bring a few clouds and a slight rain chance. A stronger cold front moves through Wednesday with some scattered showers. High pressure returns Thursday into Friday with dry weather and much cooler temps.