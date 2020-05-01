Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 5-1-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will build over the area tonight. This will keep us dry and decrease our winds. The high moves off the southeast coast Saturday into Sunday. This will keep us dry and warm our temps. A dry cold front moves in late Tuesday. This will bring a few clouds and a slight rain chance. A stronger cold front moves through Wednesday with some scattered showers. High pressure returns Thursday into Friday with dry weather and much cooler temps.
Tonight will be clear with decreasing winds, lows 50-58.
Saturday will be sunny, highs 77-84.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be sunny, highs near 90.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 90.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs near 90.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, lows near 60.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the upper 70s.
