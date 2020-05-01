Demand for Georgia daycares expected to increase as businesses reopen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that businesses can reopen in Georgia, the demand for childcare is expected to increase.
More than half of childcare facilities in Chatham and Bryan counties already are open under the governor’s guidelines - with many caring for the children of essential workers, such as healthcare and first responders. But for those closed, the decision to reopen during the pandemic is a bit complicated, said Pam Stevens, deputy commissioner for Georgia’s Child Care Services.
“A lot of them may not be able to afford to open the doors right now,” Stevens said. “So, I think it is a very personal business decision and I think if providers knew they had enough enrollment to make it worth it. But then again, with the rule of 10 in the classroom - that’s really tough on providers. This is not an easy time for them because, for many, they may have a way larger capacity than that.”
Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) oversees licensed childcare facilities and has been tracking the number of centers both open and closed throughout the pandemic. As of April 30, more than half of all providers in Georgia remained closed.
Calls to several providers in Savannah and the Coastal Empire show some have plans to either reopen Monday or expand their capacity beyond the children of essential workers allowing more children to return.
The guidelines set by Governor Brian Kemp remain in effect through at least May 13. Here are some of the biggest changes parents can expect:
- Child drop-off and pick-up will happen outside of the center.
- Children are screened daily for symptoms, including a check of body temperatures.
- Classrooms are limited to 10 people - the group count includes children and the number of caregivers.
- That group is advised to remain together and not interact with any other group.
- Playground time is allowed for each group, as long as play structures are sanitized after each group plays.
- Heightened sanitation rules beyond what’s usually required.
Stevens explained why some of the CDC guidelines, like social distancing, won’t work in childcare.
“You can’t do six feet of social distancing. I mean, you can’t see the baby from six feet away. You can’t put a Band-Aid on somebody’s knee from six feet away. We have to be in close contact," Stevens said. "That’s the only way to properly take care of children.”
Another CDC guideline is for children ages 3 and older to wear a mask. DECAL leave the decision up to individual providers, and acknowledged the difficulty of wearing a mask at that age.
“The idea of trying to keep a mask on a 3-year-old. Can you imagine? All day? It’s not totally practical. The teachers are under a lot of pressure right now. They are trying to do everything. We felt like that was something that we should really leave up to them. Plus, some kids can be really distressed by having to wear a mask.”
For those that do require children to wear masks, there is a rigid set of requirements to prevent contamination, Stevens said.
For parents, DECAL’s best advice is to have a conversation with your daycare provider about your concerns and needs. DECAL also has a very detailed list of frequently asked questions.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.