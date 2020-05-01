First Friday night in Savannah since shelter-in-place expires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah has been a ghost town the past few weeks. It’s streets eerily quiet, but Friday, you could hear the ghosts of the Hostess City awaken.
Stoner Joes is one local ghost tour company that is resuming their tours.
“As tour guides, it’s been a hard six weeks," said Joseph Layton, a tour guide and author with Stoner Joes. "We haven’t had much income. A lot of us, including myself haven’t gotten any assistance from the government yet.”
At Madison Square, people gathered as the church bells marked 6:00 P.M. Then, the DeSoto started its 7 days of vibe music series with a jazz concert on the sixth floor balcony.
“It feels good. It’s wonderful. We’ve been pinned up for a long time," said Kevin Finley. "We thought we’d come out and enjoy the fresh air and some friends in the square.”
Another family traveled to Georgia, because their home state of North Carolina hasn’t reopened, so they took a weekend trip.
“Just to hang out, go out on the beach,” explained Liz Henry. “That’s why we came here, because the beaches were opening up.”
A sense of normalcy as restaurants opened their dining rooms once again.
Mayor Van Johnson posted on Facebook, asking people to follow the science and stay at home.
Still, life seemed to march on in downtown Savannah.
The DeSoto will have live music each night at 6:00 P.M. until around 6:20 P.M. through May 7 on their south-facing balconies. They ask you use social distancing to enjoy the entertainment.
Stoner Joes is encouraging masks and requiring social distancing for their tours.
