Fort Stewart soldiers remain ready to respond amid pandemic

FT. STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Soldiers at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield must stay ready even with the threat of the virus. The commanding General said the virus changes the way they train, but they are still ready to go when called upon.
Soldiers from Ft. Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield are across the globe right now responding to the virus. The ones in hotspots, either in the US or internationally, follow all CDC guidelines to stay as safe as possible.
“We have to be ready to answer that nation’s call, whether it’s in a COVID environment or any other environment we happen to be in," Major General Aguto said. "We balance the protection of our force, the protection of our community, the protection of our families, with being able to maintain our readiness, our vehicles, our training, our soldiers, to be able to answer that call.”
On post, they have drive-thru testing for military member and their families. They’ve tested hundreds of people. The Department of Defense is not releasing information about positive cases.
The military also has a team of contact tracers who identify anyone possibly exposed to the virus. They are not the only ones making sure there is no outbreak.
"We’ve also trained many of our leaders to help in that process, and then if someone is identified as potentially being symptomatic, we can very quickly isolate, very quickly understand their contacts and quarantine, and then we keep them separated from the rest of the population,” Major General Aguto said.
The military works with mayors and county leaders around Fort Stewart as well. About 70 percent of the soldiers live off-post in these communities.
