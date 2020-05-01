Free COVID-19 testing held at Manna House

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville medical clinic said it wants to make sure everyone is able to take a COVID-19 test.
Diversity Health Clinic had a drive-thru testing site in downtown Hinesville on Friday morning.
It was Diversity Health Center’s first drive-thru COVID-19 clinic in Hinesville. Anyone, insured or uninsured, was able to get a free test.
Diversity Health partnered with the Liberty County Manna House to host the testing.
As cars waited in line to pick up a free box of food from the Manna House, the people inside had the option of taking a free COVID-19 test.
The CEO said some in the community might be scared to get tested or don’t have the means - a pop-up test site is a way to make it more accessible.
She said Diversity Health will continue to work with local organizations and events to make sure as many people get tested as possible.
“It’s a way for people not to have to come out of their houses twice - one to pick up food and another one to get testing. We’re keeping people in the house as much as possible as we get past this curve,” said CEO Stephanie Jones-Heath.
In addition to the drive-thru testing, Diversity Health also has testing locations in Liberty, Long and Wayne counties. For more information on those sites plus upcoming drive-thru testing events, volunteers can visit their Facebook page.
