Friday: Great weather abound!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s wonderful outside; chilly and dry, under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and 50s just-about everywhere. The wind is very light this morning. You may need a light jacket.
Under lots of sunshine, temperatures warm into the low and mid-70s by noon and are forecast to peak in the mid and upper 70s in most communities this afternoon. The forecast remains dry today with a gusty afternoon breeze.
It’ll be a cool evening as temperatures dip back into the 60s after sunset and could be in the upper 50s before midnight.
Saturday begins cool, with temperatures warming back into the mid and upper 70s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s. Warmer weather returns Sunday, under a mostly sunny, sky. Afternoon temperatures peak close to 90°.
The warm streak continues into early next week ahead of our next chance of showers, storms Wednesday.
Have a great day,
Cutter
