Hilton Head High School seniors celebrated with parade around campus

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Celebrations for the Class of 2020 continued around Georgia and South Carolina Friday night, including one in the Low Country.
Hilton Head High School honored their graduating class with a parade around campus.
Parents, classmates, and teachers lined the school to honor the seniors driving by, many in decorated cars. The parade kicked off right at 8:20, or in military time, at 20:20.
One teacher says she wanted to make sure these graduating students know just how much they mean to her and the rest of the school faculty.
“I hope they know how much we truly care about their success, not just in all the years preceding the graduation, but into the future. We are trying to kind of give them a big push into their future," said teacher Edie Phillips.
The school turned on all the stadium lights and all the scoreboards honored the Class of 2020 as well.
