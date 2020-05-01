Hurricane Season 2020: Why this season could be ‘more active’

El Nino is not forecast to develop this summer. Water temperatures across a portion of the Pacific west of Peru are not abnormally cool, nor are they abnormally warm. A warm-neutral condition is occurring; warmer than ‘average’ but not to the level of being considered an El Nino. Wind shear tends to increase across the Atlantic Basin during an El Nino event. Wind shear tends to limit the number of tropical systems that develop and their intensity during any given hurricane season. The lack of an El Nino implies that wind shear will be at near-normal or even below-normal levels throughout the summer.