Liberty County Chamber Creates Easy Way to Support Local Farmers

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If your favorite farmers market is still closed, it can be difficult to shop local right now.
After Hinesville’s farmers market closed because of the Coronavirus, Command Sergeant Major Rebecca Myers with the Fort Stewart Garrison was disappointed she couldn’t find a place to pick up her favorite local honey. She reached out to the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce, and they came up with a solution. For four weeks now, they’ve been offering farmer’s market subscription boxes. Chamber CEO Leah Poole says they saw an almost immediate response from farmers and the community.
“We’ve averaged about 200 boxes a week and we’ve been fortunate to work with some great farmers," Poole said. "Our vendors have been very responsive. The public has been too. We have some people who have done it all four weeks, and we pick up a handful of people every week as well. This week we’re at 205.”
Each week, you can choose the items you want online from 12 vendors offering everything from produce to baked goods to barbecue. Stephanie Jones says the service has helped her farm make it through these tough economic times.
“Well the boxes have helped us a lot because we primarily do farmer’s markets. We do the Richmond Hill Farmer’s Market, which is twice a month, and then we do the Oglethorpe Mall Farmer’s Market, which is inside the mall once a month. Both of those have been cancelled, so we were really struggling trying to figure out what we were doing in the meantime, so these boxes have been a blessing for us,” Jones. We’ve had a lot more people even come by the farm saying that they’ve gotten our product in those boxes, so yeah it’s definitely brought us new customers as well. "
If you want to try out one of these boxes and support local business, here’s how it works. Every Monday, a link to the orders will be posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Then you can your box up on Friday anytime between 2 and 5 p-m at the Bacon Fraser House in Hinesville. The Chamber will continue to offer this service until the end of May.
