Liberty County Chamber Creates Easy Way to Support Local Farmers

“Well the boxes have helped us a lot because we primarily do farmer’s markets. We do the Richmond Hill Farmer’s Market, which is twice a month, and then we do the Oglethorpe Mall Farmer’s Market, which is inside the mall once a month. Both of those have been cancelled, so we were really struggling trying to figure out what we were doing in the meantime, so these boxes have been a blessing for us,” Jones. We’ve had a lot more people even come by the farm saying that they’ve gotten our product in those boxes, so yeah it’s definitely brought us new customers as well. "