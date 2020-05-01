Local man makes ear savers for face mask wearers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve seen some amazing stories about how different people are coming up with creative ideas to make a contribution while we are dealing with the coronavirus crisis. We found this story in Richmond Hill, which is truly a ‘family affair.’
William Spencer Herring is still working hard at 88 years old. He’s been through a lot since starting out as a roofer in his younger days, so this current pandemic doesn’t phase him, as he’s trying to make a contribution.
“I don’t know, just do what comes to you, I’ve never been a worrier or worried about things,” said Herring.
He goes by Pop. He works in his grandson’s business in Richmond Hill at Reid’s Custom Wood and Metal Works. James is also a caseworker at Candler Hospital, which is what led him to an idea - convert his machine and start making ear savers to take the pressure off of the ears when wearing a mask.
“At first there was some confusion about what they were because when you first look at it, it’s kind of an odd-shaped item, you show the first person, as we went to the hospitals first and we were handing them out, when we showed those first few people on each floor, it was light off, like the light bulb went off, and then it was kind of like a rush,” said James Reid, Herring’s grandson.
“It felt good that we were helping against the virus, I felt really good about it,” Herring said. “Oh it means a lot, like they always say, we’re all in this together, and it helps a lot knowing you’re doing something to help people.”
Reid says when he sees his grandad working this hard at 88, as the grandson, he has no excuse not to be working hard. He also really appreciates being able to build these memories with his grandad.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.