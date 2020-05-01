Relief challenge raising money for the Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’s Day of Giving is over but the need for food continues in the Coastal Empire, especially this summer.
Around the area school systems have been providing meals for students despite schools being closed.
But the need for food is even more important for children during the summer, so WTOC is starting Feeding Kids Friday to help support America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
Second Harvest was awarded $150,000, but in order to get it, they have to match it with $150,000 of new donations in the month of May.
“We are purchasing a lot of food. We’ve spent over a million dollars on food and supplies since this all started around March 23, so we are really and truly making sure we got the food here that we’re packing into these boxes to get out into the community," said Director Mary Jane Crouch.
The funds will allow Second Harvest to continue to collect and distribute food to children, families, individuals and seniors that are suffering in the midst of this pandemic.
To donate, visit their website.
