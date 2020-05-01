Savannah’s mayor remains concerned as businesses begin to reopen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses like restaurants will be allowed to operate a little closer to normal for the first time in weeks in Georgia.
In Savannah, that has some City leaders concerned that too many will forget about social distancing and protecting themselves from the spread of COVID-19.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he remains concerned going into this weekend, that too many people will be lulled into a false sense of security that everything is alright with so many businesses being allowed to open back up.
“Whether is forecasted to be beautiful this weekend. Probably the hottest this year, and you know that Savannahians like to be outside, they like to enjoy our weather," said Mayor Johnson.
Mayor Johnson says he’s already seen increased traffic around town this week, and people outside not wearing cloth face coverings. Johnson says he’s asking citizens to remember how dangerous the virus is, and the threat it still poses. He says as far as the City is concerned, they’re still operating under a state of emergency.
“City Hall remains red. Our employees are still working from home, they’re still working in less crews. They’re still receiving hazard pay, and our Council is still meeting remotely. So for the City of Savannah, regardless of the Governor’s order, we are still taking this extremely seriously, and we know it’s not business as usual.”
