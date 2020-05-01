Search for missing Lowcountry diver continues, over 2,500 sq. miles covered

“Well we are searching like it was one of our family members. You know, if they had a family member that went missing and they could imagine the type of search that they would want, that’s the effort that we are trying to provide. As I said we’ve covered over 1000 miles squared, resources, searches, I think we’re doing a pretty good job of delivering that," said Lt. Lloyd Heflin, Coast Guard Sector Charleston’s Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator.