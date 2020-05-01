Search for missing Lowcountry diver continues, over 2,500 sq. miles covered

PORT ROYAL SOUND, S.C. (WTOC) - A multi agency search for a missing diver is still proving unsuccessful.
The man went missing Tuesday afternoon in the Port Royal Sound and crews are still looking Friday. They say so far they have covered more than 2,500 square miles.
The multi agency search for the missing 49-year-old includes crews from Savannah, Charleston, Tybee Island, Beaufort County, volunteers, as well as the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
The Coast Guard says over 100 resource hours, that’s time spent in a helicopter, boat, or other search method, have been deployed. That number is far eclipsed by the man hours they have used.
They say their data still shows a decent survivability rate, they will continue to search the area their data indicates the diver could be.
“Well we are searching like it was one of our family members. You know, if they had a family member that went missing and they could imagine the type of search that they would want, that’s the effort that we are trying to provide. As I said we’ve covered over 1000 miles squared, resources, searches, I think we’re doing a pretty good job of delivering that," said Lt. Lloyd Heflin, Coast Guard Sector Charleston’s Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator.
No word yet on when they will conclude the search but they say they can’t continue forever.
