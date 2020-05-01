Tybee businesses reopen as beachgoers return to the island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses on Tybee Island began reopening their doors Friday as crowds of people are starting to come back to the island.
The doors of businesses are swung open along Tybrisa Street and people have been back out walking around and shopping all day.
Since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order expired Thursday night, some businesses that hadn't been open were able to welcome their customers back. Within the afternoon hours, stores like T.S. Chu and Company were getting a lot of foot traffic.
The last month has been what businesses call a roller coaster trying to manage business and keep employees.
"I just want to welcome people to come back. Enjoy some sun, get out of the house. When it comes to getting stuff here, we are clean, we are wiping everything down,” T.S. Chu’s manager Michael Flores said.
"People need to get out. Businesses need to get moving. People need to be making money and getting back to work,” John Polack said.
Hotels are also allowed to reopen. A few hotel officials said they’re extremely busy getting everything back in order.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.