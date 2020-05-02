Catholic Diocese set to allow in-person masses in SC beginning May 11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As other parts of the state begin to reopen, the Catholic Diocese of Charleston has decided to resume public mass with some restrictions.
Masses are currently virtual due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone has decided Monday, May 11 is the day to resume masses, but there will be restrictions.
Those restrictions have not yet been outlined, but will be developed by parishes over the next week, the Diocese said, based on recommendations from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The plan on how to resume masses will be finalized no later than May 10, the Diocese said.
“The time away from the sacraments, including Holy Communion, has been painful for the faithful in the diocese,” Guglielmone said. “We feel now is the time to slowly reopen our parishes while at the same time taking the necessary steps to best preserve the health of parishioners and priests.”
For those who are most at-risk for developing a serious case of COVID-19 will still be granted dispensation to not attend mass, Guglielmone said.
Live streaming mass will continue at several parishes and the Chapel of the Holy Family in Charleston until further notice.
