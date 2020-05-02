Coaches optimistic after GHSA releases football schedules

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - South Effingham head football coach Nathan Clark is making the most of his time at home these days, but admits he’s ready to get going.
“I’m not much a sitting around the house type guy,” Clark laughs.
After a successful first season with the Mustangs in 2019, Clark is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get better in 2020- a season that he’s optimistic will happen later this fall.
“The state’s opening back up," Clark says. "I do feel that at some point in time they’re going to allow us to get going.”
Clark’s not alone in that thought. The Georgia High School Association released the finalized schedules for the 2020 football season earlier this week, seen by many as a sign of hope for a regularly scheduled campaign.
“It was exciting to see that," says Benedictine head coach Danny Britt. “I’m sure that’s why they did it: to start getting some good, positive conversation out there."
But with teams being unable to hold practices this spring, Clark knows his team will have to adapt if they want to be prepared for what will be a grueling season.
“Obviously this year we’re going to have to make some adjustments," he says. "You can’t just go with what you normally do.”
After everything that has happened in the past two months, Clark says he expects the first game back to be something special for him, his players, and the fans.
“You can’t just take things for granted the way that you’ve done before," Clark says. "I think that’s going to make it a bit more meaningful.”
The first official Friday night of the GHSA football season is August 21, just a mere 16 weeks away.
