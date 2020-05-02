Diners, shoppers flock to downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broughton Street was packed on Saturday as people took advantage of the beautiful weather to shop and explore.
“We hadn’t been out much," said the Ford family. “We thought we could still walk around Broughton Street and do social distancing and then maybe support some local businesses.”
Even though several stores are still locked up until further notice, one person says Saturday was a glimpse into what their store looked like before the pandemic.
“We went from being very busy during the day to two or three guests in an entire day," said Sandra Finkle, co-owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange.
The Spice and Tea Exchange stayed open during the last month because they’re deemed essential. Finkle says during that time it was a ghost town.
“Up to this point I could walk out my front door and see all the way down to MLK and all the way up to the other end of the street and not see anybody all day long," said Finkle.
Finkle says she’s had more customers than ever before who are from out-of-state.
Angie Swafford says she came into town from Jacksonville. She says it’s nice to be in an area where there are things to do again.
“People are being cautious. People aren’t being careless with being out. People are still maintaining their distance, but it’s nice to have some interaction," said Swafford.
“Everywhere seems to have hand sanitizer and obviously you can wash your hands whenever needed. We’re trying to stay outdoors as much as we can too. I think that makes a difference," said the Ford family.
Even though things seemed a little closer to normal, people say the atmosphere doesn't compare to a typical Saturday in town.
“It’s not as busy as you would expect on a beautiful day in May.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.