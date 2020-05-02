GHSA releases 2020 football schedules

Football season is set to begin in August

The high school football season is set, as the GHSA released the finalized schedules for each team. (Source: WTOC)
May 2, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT - Updated May 2 at 8:05 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia High School Association expects the high school football season to happen this fall.

The organization released the finalized 2020 schedules for each team this week. With new region assignments set to go into effect this fall, there are several new, intriguing matchups on the slate.

GHSA AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Region 2-AAAAAA

Bradwell Institute

08/21- at Johnson

08/28- Liberty County

09/04- New Hampstead

09/11- at West Laurens

09/25- Richmond Hill

10/02- at Glynn Academy

10/16- at Statesboro

10/23- at Effingham County

10/30- Brunswick

11/06- South Effingham

Brunswick

08/21- at Windsor Forest

08/28- McIntosh Co. Academy

09/04- Beach

09/10- at New Hampstead

09/25- Glynn Academy

10/02- at South Effingham

10/09- Statesboro

10/16- Richmond Hill

10/30- at Bradwell Institute

11/06- Effingham County

Effingham County

08/28- at Beaufort

09/04- Liberty County

09/11- at Lakeside-Evans

09/18- Howard

09/25- South Effingham

10/09- Richmond Hill

10/16- at Glynn Academy

10/23- Bradwell Institute

10/30- at Statesboro

11/06- at Brunswick

Glynn Academy

08/21- at Islands

08/28- at Camden County

09/04- at Winder-Barrow

09/18- at Coffee

09/25- at Brunswick

10/02- Bradwell Institute

10/09- at South Effingham

10/16- Effingham County

10/23- Richmond Hill

11/06- at Statesboro

Richmond Hill

08/20- at Jenkins

08/28- at New Hampstead

09/04- Wayne County

09/18- Northside-Warner Robins

09/25- at Bradwell Institute

10/02- Statesboro

10/09- at Effingham County

10/16- Brunswick

10/23- at Glynn Academy

10/30- South Effingham

South Effingham

08/21- Beaufort

08/28- at Beach

09/04- Appling County

09/18- at Islands

09/25- at Effingham County

10/02- Brunswick

10/09- Glynn Academy

10/23- Statesboro

10/30- at Richmond Hill

11/06- at Bradwell Institute

Statesboro

08/22- Wayne County (Erk Russell Classic)

09/04- at Swainsboro

09/11- Houston County

09/18- Jenkins

10/02- at Richmond Hill

10/09- at Brunswick

10/16- Bradwell Institute

10/23- at South Effingham

10/30- Effingham County

11/06- Glynn Academy

REGION 1-AAAAA

Coffee

08/21- Drew

08/28- Godby (FL)

09/04- Salem

09/11- at Tift County

09/18- Glynn Academy

09/25- at Camden County

10/09- at Ware County

10/16- Wayne County

10/23- Veterans

10/30- at Warner Robins

Ware County

08/21- Cook

08/28- at Bartram Trail (FL)

09/04- at Baldwin

09/11- at Thomson

09/18- Bainbridge

09/25- Benedictine

10/09- Coffee

10/16- at Warner Robins

10/30- Veterans

11/06- at Wayne County

Wayne County

08/22- Statesboro (Erk Russell Classic)

08/28- at Pierce County

09/04- at Richmond Hill

09/11- Jenkins

09/18- Benedictine

09/25- Appling County

10/09- at Veterans

10/16- at Coffee

10/23- Warner Robins

11/06- Ware County

REGION 3-AAAA

Benedictine

08/21- Burke County

09/04- Beaufort

09/11- at North Oconee

09/18- at Wayne County

09/25- at Ware County

10/02- Cocoa (FL)

10/09- at Yulee (FL)

10/16- Jenkins

10/23- at New Hampstead

10/30- Islands

Islands

08/21- Glynn Academy

08/28- at Metter

09/04- at May River

09/11- at Appling County

09/18- South Effingham

10/02- at Pierce County

10/16- New Hampstead

10/23- at Jenkins

10/30- at Benedictine

Jenkins

08/20- Richmond Hill

08/28- Windsor Forest

09/11- at Wayne County

09/18- at Statesboro

10/02- at Appling County

10/16- at Benedictine

10/23- Islands

10/30- at New Hampstead

New Hampstead

08/21- at Beach

08/28- Richmond Hill

09/04- at Bradwell Institute

09/10- Brunswick

09/18- at Lowndes

09/24- Swainsboro

10/09- at North Clayton

10/16- at Islands

10/23- Benedictine

10/30- Jenkins

REGION 1-AAA

Appling County

08/28- Vidalia

09/04- at South Effingham

09/11- Islands

09/18- Beach

09/25- at Wayne County

10/02- Jenkins

10/09- Long County

10/16- at Tattnall County

10/30- Brantley County

11/06- Pierce County

Brantley County

08/21- at Charlton County

08/28- Southeast Bulloch

09/04- Jeff Davis

09/11- Bacon County

09/18- at Frederica Academy

09/25- at Cook

10/09- Pierce County

10/16- at Long County

10/23- Tattnall County

10/30- at Appling County

Long County

08/21- Berrien

08/28- at Bacon County

09/04- Charlton County

09/11- at Butler

09/18- Jeff Davis

09/25- at Frederica Academy

10/09- at Appling County

10/16- Brantley County

10/23- at Pierce County

11/06- Tattnall County

Pierce County

08/21- at Liberty County

08/28- Wayne County

09/04- Claxton

09/18- Clinch County

09/25- at Fitzgerald

10/02- Islands

10/09- at Brantley County

10/23- Long County

10/30- at Tattnall County

11/06- at Appling County

Tattnall County

08/21- at Claxton

08/28- Toombs County

09/11- at Jeff Davis

09/18- Bacon County

09/25- at Berrien

10/02- Vidalia

10/16- Appling County

10/23- at Brantley County

10/30- Pierce County

11/06- at Long County

REGION 3-AAA

Beach

08/21- New Hampstead

08/28- South Effingham

09/04- at Brunswick

09/18- at Appling County

09/25- Windsor Forest

10/03- Savannah

10/09- at Groves

10/23- at Southeast Bulloch

10/30- Liberty County

11/07- Johnson

Groves

08/20- Bryan County

08/28- at Josey

09/04- at Toombs County

09/10- Monroe

09/25- Savannah

10/02- at Johnson

10/09- Beach

10/15- at Windsor Forest

10/23- at Liberty County

11/06- Southeast Bulloch

Johnson

08/21- Bradwell Institute

08/28- at Laney

09/04- Islands

09/11- at Glenn Hills

09/25- at Liberty County

10/02- Groves

10/16- Southeast Bulloch

10/23- Windsor Forest

10/30- at Savannah

11/07- at Beach

Liberty County

08/21- Pierce County

08/28- at Bradwell Institute

09/04- at Effingham County

09/11- at Claxton

09/25- Johnson

10/02- at Southeast Bulloch

10/09- Windsor Forest

10/16- at Savannah

10/23- Groves

10/30- at Beach

Savannah

08/20- Butler

08/28- at Bryan County

09/11- Battery Creek

09/18- at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

09/25- at Groves

10/03- Beach

10/09- at Southeast Bulloch

10/16- Liberty County

10/30- Johnson

11/06- at Windsor Forest

Southeast Bulloch

08/21- Screven County

08/28- at Brantley County

09/04- at Telfair County

09/18- Grovetown

10/02- Liberty County

10/09- Savannah

10/16- at Johnson

10/23- Beach

10/30- at Windsor Forest

11/06- at Groves

Windsor Forest

08/21- Brunswick

08/28- at Jenkins

09/04- at McIntosh Co. Academy

09/18- at Hilton Head

09/25- at Beach

10/09- at Liberty County

10/15- Groves

10/23- at Johnson

10/30- Southeast Bulloch

11/06- Savannah

REGION 2-AA

Bacon County

08/21- Atkinson County

08/28- Long County

09/04- Berrien

09/11- at Brantley County

09/18- at Tattnall County

10/02- at Jeff Davis

10/08- at Toombs County

10/16- Swainsboro

10/23- at East Laurens

10/30- Vidalia

Jeff Davis

08/21- Rutland

08/28- at Atkinson County

09/04- at Brantley County

09/11- Tattnall County

09/18- at Long County

10/02- Bacon County

10/09- at Vidalia

10/16- Toombs County

10/23- at Swainsboro

10/30- East Laurens

Swainsboro

08/21- Metter

08/28- at Jefferson County

09/04- Statesboro

09/11- Washington County

09/24- at New Hampstead

10/02- East Laurens

10/16- at Bacon County

10/23- Jeff Davis

10/30- at Toombs County

11/06- at Vidalia

Toombs County

08/21- Dodge County

08/28- at Tattnall County

09/04- Groves

09/11- at Hilton Head

09/18- Berrien

10/08- Bacon County

10/16- at Jeff Davis

10/23- at Vidalia

10/30- Swainsboro

11/06- at East Laurens

Vidalia

08/28- at Appling County

09/04- at Emanuel Co. Institute

09/11- Bleckley County

09/18- Richmond Academy

10/02- at Tattnall County

10/09- Jeff Davis

10/16- at East Laurens

10/23- Toombs County

10/30- at Bacon County

11/06- Swainsboro

REGION 3-A PUBLIC

Bryan County

08/20- at Groves

08/28- Savannah

09/04- East Laurens

09/18- McIntosh Co. Academy

09/25- Screven County

10/02- at Claxton

10/16- at Jenkins County

10/23- at Metter

10/30- Emanuel Co. Institute

11/06- at Portal

Claxton

08/21- Tattnall County

09/04- at Pierce County

09/11- Liberty County

09/18- at Jenkins County

09/25- at McIntosh Co. Academy

10/02- Bryan County

10/16- at Emanuel Co. Institute

10/23- Portal

10/30- at Metter

11/06- Screven County

Emanuel Co. Institute

08/21- at Savannah Christian

08/28- at Savannah Country Day

09/04- Vidalia

09/18- at Screven County

09/25- at Portal

10/02- McIntosh Co. Academy

10/16- Claxton

10/23- Jenkins County

10/30- at Bryan County

11/06- Metter

McIntosh Co. Academy

08/28- at Brunswick

09/04- Windsor Forest

09/11- at Charlton County

09/18- at Bryan County

09/25- Claxton

10/02- at Emanuel Co. Institute

10/16- Metter

10/23- at Screven County

10/30- Portal

11/06- Jenkins County

Metter

08/21- at Swainsboro

08/28- Islands

09/11- Savannah Country Day

09/18- Portal

09/25- Jenkins County

10/02- at Screven County

10/16- at McIntosh Co. Academy

10/23- Bryan County

10/30- Claxton

11/06- at Emanuel Co. Institute

Portal

08/28- Montgomery County

09/04- at Wheeler County

09/11- Treutlen

09/18- at Metter

09/25- Emanuel Co. Institute

10/02- at Jenkins County

10/16- Screven County

10/23- at Claxton

10/30- at McIntosh Co. Academy

11/06- Bryan County

REGION 3-A PRIVATE

Calvary Day

08/21- at Prince Avenue Christian

08/28- Bulloch Academy

09/04- at Frederica Academy

09/11- North Cobb Christian

09/18- First Presbyterian

09/25- at Strong Rock Christian

10/02- at Stratford Academy

10/16- at Savannah Christian

10/23- Savannah Country Day

11/06- Aquinas

Savannah Christian

08/21- Emanuel Co. Institute

08/28- at Screven County

09/04- Valwood

09/11- John Milledge

09/18- at Deerfield-Windsor

09/25- Mount de Sales

10/02- at First Presbyterian

10/16- Calvary Day

10/23- at Aquinas

11/06- Savannah Country Day

Savannah Country Day

08/21- at Bulloch Academy

08/28- Emanuel Co. Institute

09/11- at Metter

09/18- at Tattnall Square

09/25- Stratford Academy

10/02- Deerfield-Windsor

10/09- Florida A&M DRS (FL)

10/16- Aquinas

10/23- at Calvary Day

11/06- at Savannah Christian

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.