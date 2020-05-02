GHSA releases 2020 football schedules

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia High School Association expects the high school football season to happen this fall.
The organization released the finalized 2020 schedules for each team this week. With new region assignments set to go into effect this fall, there are several new, intriguing matchups on the slate.
GHSA AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Region 2-AAAAAA
Bradwell Institute
08/21- at Johnson
08/28- Liberty County
09/04- New Hampstead
09/11- at West Laurens
09/25- Richmond Hill
10/02- at Glynn Academy
10/16- at Statesboro
10/23- at Effingham County
10/30- Brunswick
11/06- South Effingham
Brunswick
08/21- at Windsor Forest
08/28- McIntosh Co. Academy
09/04- Beach
09/10- at New Hampstead
09/25- Glynn Academy
10/02- at South Effingham
10/09- Statesboro
10/16- Richmond Hill
10/30- at Bradwell Institute
11/06- Effingham County
Effingham County
08/28- at Beaufort
09/04- Liberty County
09/11- at Lakeside-Evans
09/18- Howard
09/25- South Effingham
10/09- Richmond Hill
10/16- at Glynn Academy
10/23- Bradwell Institute
10/30- at Statesboro
11/06- at Brunswick
Glynn Academy
08/21- at Islands
08/28- at Camden County
09/04- at Winder-Barrow
09/18- at Coffee
09/25- at Brunswick
10/02- Bradwell Institute
10/09- at South Effingham
10/16- Effingham County
10/23- Richmond Hill
11/06- at Statesboro
Richmond Hill
08/20- at Jenkins
08/28- at New Hampstead
09/04- Wayne County
09/18- Northside-Warner Robins
09/25- at Bradwell Institute
10/02- Statesboro
10/09- at Effingham County
10/16- Brunswick
10/23- at Glynn Academy
10/30- South Effingham
South Effingham
08/21- Beaufort
08/28- at Beach
09/04- Appling County
09/18- at Islands
09/25- at Effingham County
10/02- Brunswick
10/09- Glynn Academy
10/23- Statesboro
10/30- at Richmond Hill
11/06- at Bradwell Institute
Statesboro
08/22- Wayne County (Erk Russell Classic)
09/04- at Swainsboro
09/11- Houston County
09/18- Jenkins
10/02- at Richmond Hill
10/09- at Brunswick
10/16- Bradwell Institute
10/23- at South Effingham
10/30- Effingham County
11/06- Glynn Academy
REGION 1-AAAAA
Coffee
08/21- Drew
08/28- Godby (FL)
09/04- Salem
09/11- at Tift County
09/18- Glynn Academy
09/25- at Camden County
10/09- at Ware County
10/16- Wayne County
10/23- Veterans
10/30- at Warner Robins
Ware County
08/21- Cook
08/28- at Bartram Trail (FL)
09/04- at Baldwin
09/11- at Thomson
09/18- Bainbridge
09/25- Benedictine
10/09- Coffee
10/16- at Warner Robins
10/30- Veterans
11/06- at Wayne County
Wayne County
08/22- Statesboro (Erk Russell Classic)
08/28- at Pierce County
09/04- at Richmond Hill
09/11- Jenkins
09/18- Benedictine
09/25- Appling County
10/09- at Veterans
10/16- at Coffee
10/23- Warner Robins
11/06- Ware County
REGION 3-AAAA
Benedictine
08/21- Burke County
09/04- Beaufort
09/11- at North Oconee
09/18- at Wayne County
09/25- at Ware County
10/02- Cocoa (FL)
10/09- at Yulee (FL)
10/16- Jenkins
10/23- at New Hampstead
10/30- Islands
Islands
08/21- Glynn Academy
08/28- at Metter
09/04- at May River
09/11- at Appling County
09/18- South Effingham
10/02- at Pierce County
10/16- New Hampstead
10/23- at Jenkins
10/30- at Benedictine
Jenkins
08/20- Richmond Hill
08/28- Windsor Forest
09/11- at Wayne County
09/18- at Statesboro
10/02- at Appling County
10/16- at Benedictine
10/23- Islands
10/30- at New Hampstead
New Hampstead
08/21- at Beach
08/28- Richmond Hill
09/04- at Bradwell Institute
09/10- Brunswick
09/18- at Lowndes
09/24- Swainsboro
10/09- at North Clayton
10/16- at Islands
10/23- Benedictine
10/30- Jenkins
REGION 1-AAA
Appling County
08/28- Vidalia
09/04- at South Effingham
09/11- Islands
09/18- Beach
09/25- at Wayne County
10/02- Jenkins
10/09- Long County
10/16- at Tattnall County
10/30- Brantley County
11/06- Pierce County
Brantley County
08/21- at Charlton County
08/28- Southeast Bulloch
09/04- Jeff Davis
09/11- Bacon County
09/18- at Frederica Academy
09/25- at Cook
10/09- Pierce County
10/16- at Long County
10/23- Tattnall County
10/30- at Appling County
Long County
08/21- Berrien
08/28- at Bacon County
09/04- Charlton County
09/11- at Butler
09/18- Jeff Davis
09/25- at Frederica Academy
10/09- at Appling County
10/16- Brantley County
10/23- at Pierce County
11/06- Tattnall County
Pierce County
08/21- at Liberty County
08/28- Wayne County
09/04- Claxton
09/18- Clinch County
09/25- at Fitzgerald
10/02- Islands
10/09- at Brantley County
10/23- Long County
10/30- at Tattnall County
11/06- at Appling County
Tattnall County
08/21- at Claxton
08/28- Toombs County
09/11- at Jeff Davis
09/18- Bacon County
09/25- at Berrien
10/02- Vidalia
10/16- Appling County
10/23- at Brantley County
10/30- Pierce County
11/06- at Long County
REGION 3-AAA
Beach
08/21- New Hampstead
08/28- South Effingham
09/04- at Brunswick
09/18- at Appling County
09/25- Windsor Forest
10/03- Savannah
10/09- at Groves
10/23- at Southeast Bulloch
10/30- Liberty County
11/07- Johnson
Groves
08/20- Bryan County
08/28- at Josey
09/04- at Toombs County
09/10- Monroe
09/25- Savannah
10/02- at Johnson
10/09- Beach
10/15- at Windsor Forest
10/23- at Liberty County
11/06- Southeast Bulloch
Johnson
08/21- Bradwell Institute
08/28- at Laney
09/04- Islands
09/11- at Glenn Hills
09/25- at Liberty County
10/02- Groves
10/16- Southeast Bulloch
10/23- Windsor Forest
10/30- at Savannah
11/07- at Beach
Liberty County
08/21- Pierce County
08/28- at Bradwell Institute
09/04- at Effingham County
09/11- at Claxton
09/25- Johnson
10/02- at Southeast Bulloch
10/09- Windsor Forest
10/16- at Savannah
10/23- Groves
10/30- at Beach
Savannah
08/20- Butler
08/28- at Bryan County
09/11- Battery Creek
09/18- at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
09/25- at Groves
10/03- Beach
10/09- at Southeast Bulloch
10/16- Liberty County
10/30- Johnson
11/06- at Windsor Forest
Southeast Bulloch
08/21- Screven County
08/28- at Brantley County
09/04- at Telfair County
09/18- Grovetown
10/02- Liberty County
10/09- Savannah
10/16- at Johnson
10/23- Beach
10/30- at Windsor Forest
11/06- at Groves
Windsor Forest
08/21- Brunswick
08/28- at Jenkins
09/04- at McIntosh Co. Academy
09/18- at Hilton Head
09/25- at Beach
10/09- at Liberty County
10/15- Groves
10/23- at Johnson
10/30- Southeast Bulloch
11/06- Savannah
REGION 2-AA
Bacon County
08/21- Atkinson County
08/28- Long County
09/04- Berrien
09/11- at Brantley County
09/18- at Tattnall County
10/02- at Jeff Davis
10/08- at Toombs County
10/16- Swainsboro
10/23- at East Laurens
10/30- Vidalia
Jeff Davis
08/21- Rutland
08/28- at Atkinson County
09/04- at Brantley County
09/11- Tattnall County
09/18- at Long County
10/02- Bacon County
10/09- at Vidalia
10/16- Toombs County
10/23- at Swainsboro
10/30- East Laurens
Swainsboro
08/21- Metter
08/28- at Jefferson County
09/04- Statesboro
09/11- Washington County
09/24- at New Hampstead
10/02- East Laurens
10/16- at Bacon County
10/23- Jeff Davis
10/30- at Toombs County
11/06- at Vidalia
Toombs County
08/21- Dodge County
08/28- at Tattnall County
09/04- Groves
09/11- at Hilton Head
09/18- Berrien
10/08- Bacon County
10/16- at Jeff Davis
10/23- at Vidalia
10/30- Swainsboro
11/06- at East Laurens
Vidalia
08/28- at Appling County
09/04- at Emanuel Co. Institute
09/11- Bleckley County
09/18- Richmond Academy
10/02- at Tattnall County
10/09- Jeff Davis
10/16- at East Laurens
10/23- Toombs County
10/30- at Bacon County
11/06- Swainsboro
REGION 3-A PUBLIC
Bryan County
08/20- at Groves
08/28- Savannah
09/04- East Laurens
09/18- McIntosh Co. Academy
09/25- Screven County
10/02- at Claxton
10/16- at Jenkins County
10/23- at Metter
10/30- Emanuel Co. Institute
11/06- at Portal
Claxton
08/21- Tattnall County
09/04- at Pierce County
09/11- Liberty County
09/18- at Jenkins County
09/25- at McIntosh Co. Academy
10/02- Bryan County
10/16- at Emanuel Co. Institute
10/23- Portal
10/30- at Metter
11/06- Screven County
Emanuel Co. Institute
08/21- at Savannah Christian
08/28- at Savannah Country Day
09/04- Vidalia
09/18- at Screven County
09/25- at Portal
10/02- McIntosh Co. Academy
10/16- Claxton
10/23- Jenkins County
10/30- at Bryan County
11/06- Metter
McIntosh Co. Academy
08/28- at Brunswick
09/04- Windsor Forest
09/11- at Charlton County
09/18- at Bryan County
09/25- Claxton
10/02- at Emanuel Co. Institute
10/16- Metter
10/23- at Screven County
10/30- Portal
11/06- Jenkins County
Metter
08/21- at Swainsboro
08/28- Islands
09/11- Savannah Country Day
09/18- Portal
09/25- Jenkins County
10/02- at Screven County
10/16- at McIntosh Co. Academy
10/23- Bryan County
10/30- Claxton
11/06- at Emanuel Co. Institute
Portal
08/28- Montgomery County
09/04- at Wheeler County
09/11- Treutlen
09/18- at Metter
09/25- Emanuel Co. Institute
10/02- at Jenkins County
10/16- Screven County
10/23- at Claxton
10/30- at McIntosh Co. Academy
11/06- Bryan County
REGION 3-A PRIVATE
Calvary Day
08/21- at Prince Avenue Christian
08/28- Bulloch Academy
09/04- at Frederica Academy
09/11- North Cobb Christian
09/18- First Presbyterian
09/25- at Strong Rock Christian
10/02- at Stratford Academy
10/16- at Savannah Christian
10/23- Savannah Country Day
11/06- Aquinas
Savannah Christian
08/21- Emanuel Co. Institute
08/28- at Screven County
09/04- Valwood
09/11- John Milledge
09/18- at Deerfield-Windsor
09/25- Mount de Sales
10/02- at First Presbyterian
10/16- Calvary Day
10/23- at Aquinas
11/06- Savannah Country Day
Savannah Country Day
08/21- at Bulloch Academy
08/28- Emanuel Co. Institute
09/11- at Metter
09/18- at Tattnall Square
09/25- Stratford Academy
10/02- Deerfield-Windsor
10/09- Florida A&M DRS (FL)
10/16- Aquinas
10/23- at Calvary Day
11/06- at Savannah Christian
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.