Gorgeous weekend: Sunny & warm weather continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beautiful weather continues this afternoon into the evening with a southeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Clear skies remain overhead this evening with temperatures dropping into the 70s by sunset and lower 60s by midnight.
Tybee Tides: -0.1′ 11:05PM I 7.3′ 4:45AM I -0.3″ 11:35AM
The wind becomes southwesterly overnight with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Sunshine continues on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Some of our inland areas could reach 90 degrees. Humidity will also increase, making it slightly less comfortable outside.
Monday will be warm and sunny, starting the day off in the low to mid 60s with highs near 90 degrees. Many of us will reach the lower 90s on Tuesday, making it one of the warmer days of the year so far!
There's a slight chance for showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm on Wednesday, but coverage will not be widespread and severe weather is not expected.
Cooler air filters in for the second half of the week. Thursday and Friday morning will be back in the upper 50s with highs in the upper 70s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
