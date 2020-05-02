Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is expected to be the first major U.S. sport to resume amid the pandemic. The stock car series will be closely watched in how it handles safety. The first race is scheduled for May 17 in Darlington, South Carolina. Six more races are scheduled in that state and North Carolina between May 17 and May 27. More than 700 people will likely be at the tracks. It is an opportunity for NASCAR to shine. If NASCAR makes a mistake, it could be a setback to all major leagues.