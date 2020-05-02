Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK
N.C. lawmakers need more time before COVID-19 relief deal
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House and Senate leaders still had work to do before finalizing a two-bill package to address immediate COVID-19 needs. Negotiators from both chambers settled on distributing slightly over $1.5 billion of the $3.5 billion that North Carolina received in the coronavirus relief law approved by Congress. But delays in resolving policy differences meant scheduled votes on final measures were delayed Friday until at least Saturday. Funds are expected to go to expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, as well as to purchase more personal protective equipment and give attention to rural hospitals and outbreaks in nursing homes.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONS
Judge wants more info on North Carolina prison conditions
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state judge is demanding that North Carolina’s prison system provide detailed information about how it’s trying prevent the spread of the new coronavirus among offenders. Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier ordered on Friday the information for a lawsuit that seeks to get released prisoners at high risk for COVID-19 and those near the end of their sentences. More than 600 offenders in the state prison system have tested positive for COVID-19. State prison leaders have blocked visitations and limited prisoner movements and are allowing some inmates out of prison early to finish serving their sentence under community supervision.
POLICE CHIEF-PROTECTION
North Carolina police guard chief's home after March protest
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s capital city say they have been monitoring the home of the department’s chief around the clock in the nearly two months since crowds showed up at her door protesting a police shooting. Raleigh police said in a statement Thursday that Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown received the protective detail shortly after the shooting of 26-year-old Javier Torres on March 10 ignited demonstrations around the city. The department said more than 100 people showed up at the address late at night and that the chief has continued to receive threatening emails. Raleigh’s police union has questioned the measures and called the service an unusual use of city resources.
NEWSPAPER-SEX OFFENSE RECORDS
Court: UNC-Chapel Hill must release sex assault records
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Supreme Court says the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill must release disciplinary records of students who violated the school’s sexual assault policies. News outlets report the 4-3 ruling by the state’s high court reaffirmed the Court of Appeals ruling in 2018. The school was sued by a media coalition, including Capitol Broadcasting, and the school's student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel. University officials argued the records were protected by the Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act, which shields academic records from public disclosure.
MIDDLE FINGER ARREST
N. Carolina court: Middle finger didn't warrant traffic stop
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's high court says a trooper wasn't justified to pull over a driver whom he says flashed his middle finger out the window. The state Supreme Court on Friday ruled that evidence showed Trooper Paul Stevens lacked reasonable suspicion to pull over Shawn Patrick Ellis for disorderly conduct three years ago. The trooper ultimately cited Ellis for resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer. The justices' decision will overturn a trial judge's denial to suppress the trooper's statement. Friday's opinion says the trooper didn’t know whether the gesture was directed at him or another driver.
OBIT-RAND
Tony Rand, longtime N.C. senator, power broker, dies at 80
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A longtime power broker in North Carolina state politics has died. The family of former Senate Majority Leader Tony Rand said he died early Friday at age 80. His son says Rand had battled cancer for years. The Democrat served in the Senate more than 11 terms before he resigned in 2009. For nearly a decade Rand was simultaneously the majority leader and chairman of the powerful Senate Rules Committee. Rand also ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 1988. Rand helped elevate careers of politicians from both parties, including then-Gov. Mike Easley. Rand later led the state parole and lottery commissions.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEQUAL BEACHES
Shore towns cite virus to keep outsiders off their beaches
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — As they reopen beaches during the coronavirus outbreak, some shore towns from Maine to Florida are only letting local residents onto the sand. The idea is to gradually reopen the beaches to see how crowds adhere to social distancing rules, and then consider whether the general public should be allowed. But on Friday, New Jersey's governor shot down such plans being used by at least four towns at the Jersey shore, saying public beaches must be open to the entire public. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra says doing so would force the virus into areas like his town where it is not nearly as prevalent.
FRAUD INVESTIGATION
FBI seeks victims in North Carolina home improvement fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI says a husband and wife are wanted in connection with a home improvement scheme that defrauded elderly customers out of $2 million. A news release from the agency's Charlotte office says Jorge Alberto Garcia and Helen Smith-Flores are charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in connection with a scheme that defrauded at least 50 elderly victims. According to the FBI, Garcia and Smith-Flores operated a home improvement business between December 2014 and last month in Durham, Orange, and Chatham counties. The FBI says Garcia approached elderly, retired victims at their residencies and offered his home improvement services to people largely on fixed incomes and who may have had significant health issues.