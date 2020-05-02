Port Wentworth ceremony honors airman lost in C-130 crash

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s been two years since a C-130 plane crashed in Port Wentworth on GA Highway 21, killing nine airmen of the 156th Airlift Wing Puerto Rico Air National Guard.
It’s been two years after the death of nine airmen from the Puerto Rico National Guard, members of the Port Wentworth community came together to honor their memory.
“They’re not forgotten," said Mayor Gary Norton. "And they won’t be forgotten by me.”
The service was held on Georgia Highway 21 where a memorial stands to honor the nine men.
Sergeant Nathan Jentzen with the Port Wentworth Police Department says he was the first officer to arrive at the scene of the crash.
“If you could visualize chaos, that day was probably chaos,” said Sergeant Jentzen. He says that day is something he’ll never be able to forget. “I’ll always remember exactly where the plane was. "What I saw will never be unseen. It’s a day that everybody will remember that was here.”
The C-130 was headed from a National Guard Air Base in Puerto Rico to an Air Force base in Arizona to retire.
The U.S. Airforce says engine malfunction and pilot error caused the aircraft to crash nose-first into Highway 21 in May 2018.
“When I first heard it was, it must be a mistake, like I said it was very surreal," said Col. Sheldon Wilson, the 165th Operations Group Commander. “It’s like time stops and you’re just trying to figure out the details. This possibly can’t be true.”
Col. Wilson says this tragedy reminds him of how fragile life is, and how it created a bond between the 165th and the city of Port Wentworth.
"The partnership we created that day is forever forged and no matter whether it's great or small, we're able to interconnect with the community and find whatever support that we need."
Mayor Gary Norton says the city will continue to honor those lost and let their families know his city will never forget them.
