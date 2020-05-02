Savannah Christian seniors celebrate their last year with a parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a sea of red and white as seniors at Savannah Christian decorated their cars and celebrated their senior year with a victory lap Saturday morning.
“This has been the most exciting thing we’ve done since the pandemic hit planning this event," said headmaster Chris Harmon. "We love our seniors and we wanted to celebrate them and we knew that it was a time where we could give back to them for the amazing years they spent here.”
Harmon said it was only right they did something to let the students know they aren’t forgotten.
“It’s really nice I wasn’t even expecting this,” said senior Davis Bush. “A lot of schools aren’t really doing this at all and I just feel like this is really showing how Savannah Christian is run and how they care about everyone so it’s really great to see.”
For many of the seniors they said this isn’t how they pictured their last year, but they’re grateful their teachers were able to do something to make them feel special.
“I was super excited to come here today just because I miss all my friends and all my teachers a lot," said senior Mabel Brown. "It’s just really nice to see that they’re trying to do something to celebrate us because we missed our fun senior semester that we were supposed to get.”
They said the pandemic may have put a damper on the things they were supposed to experience in their last year, but their faith is something that won’t ever change.
“It’s sad but at the same time it’s really happy because we’re all getting together for the last time," Brown said. "Hopefully we’ll get to have a graduation but it’s exciting to be here and see everyone putting out their school spirit one last time together.”
As many of them go their separate ways and start a new chapter, they said this is a moment they will never forget.
“You can definitely learn from it how much you take for granted when something gets taken away from you," Brown said. "I mean I’m never going to forget it.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.