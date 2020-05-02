Second Harvest hands out 100,000 pounds of food during emergency distribution

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia helped lend a hand to families in Chatham County by giving out nearly 100,000 pounds of food during their emergency drive-thru food distribution at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Families received a variety of non-perishable goods,s dairy products, fresh protein, and produce with help from the Georgia National Guard.
Like previous food distributions, families stayed in their cars and made space in their trunks to receive those goods.
Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch says the amount of people at all of their events shows that the Coastal Empire is in need.
“This is not going to be a short term thing for our community. It is going to be a long term solution to get people back, get their savings back, get them back in gear where they’re getting their salaries and getting things," Crouch says. "We always talk about a lot of people are one paycheck away from not having food. And that’s one of the big things we see, something happens, a child gets sick. Well, this is happening to our community and this has happened to our entire world.”
Crouch also says they’ve spent over one million dollars on food and were recently awarded 150 thousand dollars to continue helping the community. However, they must match that amount this month to receive the funds. Click here to find out how you can give back to Second Harvest.
