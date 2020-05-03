Gov. McMaster declares Sunday statewide day of prayer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed Sunday, May 3, as a statewide day of prayer in South Carolina.
In a tweet, McMaster said it would be in honor for those who have lost loved ones, frontline workers, and for everyone else as we work to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
McMaster made the announcement for the statewide day of prayer during a press conference on Friday.
“It’s time that we pause, we thank God for where we are, for our lives in South Carolina. We want to recognize and console those with lost loved ones, those who are yet to lose loved ones, friends, families,” said Gov. McMaster.
At the press conference, Gov. Henry McMaster also announced lifting the “home or work” order for South Carolina. The governor said it will end this Monday, May 4 and will be voluntary after that point.
