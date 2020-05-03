Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — As they reopen beaches during the coronavirus outbreak, some shore towns from Maine to Florida are only letting local residents onto the sand. The idea is to gradually reopen the beaches to see how crowds adhere to social distancing rules, and then consider whether the general public should be allowed. But on Friday, New Jersey's governor shot down such plans being used by at least four towns at the Jersey shore, saying public beaches must be open to the entire public. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra says doing so would force the virus into areas like his town where it is not nearly as prevalent.