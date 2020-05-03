Savannah Children’s Choir continues to meet through virtual means

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Coronavirus pandemic has caused different people around the world to change the way they work, do activities, and communicate.
Here at home, the Savannah Children’s Choir created their own virtual program to not only sing with one another but check in with each other as well.
The Savannah Children’s Choir has been a part of the Savannah community for 14 years pulling, students from schools all over the area.
“There’s a lot of different parts and pieces that this provides as far as an education above and beyond what they would get in a school,” said Melinda Fradley, principal conductor at Savannah Children’s Choir.
Fradley says they normally get together and practice at Trinity United Methodist downtown. However, the health crisis has forced them to change the way they do that. She decided to create a virtual program for the choir to come together, sing, get creative, and check-in with one another while at home.
It's called "SCC Connect" and is sponsored by the Ann L. Fries Endowment.
“Rather than it being a pressure point, I want it to be a place of enjoyment so that when we can come back together and genuinely sing a choir, they’ll know that they were heard, they were spoken to that we stayed in touch with them, that they were loved,” Fradley said.
Choir members say this program has not only allowed them to reconnect with their friends but also give them a break from school as well.
“Just not being able to see them every Tuesday is not like...it’s just not the same,” said Lolita Jolley.
“Whenever it’s time for SCC, I like to go and have fun," said Reese Stainback. "It’s just a way for me to get together with everyone. It’s kind of an escape from that stress that I had that morning.”
The program meets weekly on Zoom to go over different assignments, video projects and allows members to be with each other during this time apart.
“Mrs. Fradley is putting a lot of work in keeping us doing a lot of stuff that’s easy for us during this time but still fun," said Tessa Stainback.
“It’s not only about singing," said Braunz Smalls. "It’s about getting to know yourself as a person and empowering everyone.”
Fradley and her students say this program is keeping them connected with one another and helping them grow a stronger bond one session at a time.
“It makes me so happy being able to see all my friends that I talk to in choir," said Jolley. "All of them that I’m close to. The whole environment is so nice. And when we get back together it’s going to be like we never...missed a beat.”
