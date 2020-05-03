Select groups will begin to return to Effingham County Schools

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) -The Effingham County School District confirms that select groups will begin to return to work starting this week as part of phase one of their return plan.
A statement says that teachers are still managing distance learning from home and will not return in this part of the return plan. The decision came shortly after Governor Kemp’s decision to reopen Georiga.
That statement continues to say that the district has structures in place and that CDC guidelines would be followed to include temperature checks, social distancing at work, frequent hand washing, and wearing masks.
