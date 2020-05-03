Some S.C. state parks, including Myrtle Beach, reach peak capacity Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several state parks across the Palmetto State have reported they are at capacity and have temporarily closed.
As of 2:10 p.m. Sunday, those parks are:
- Croft
- Keowee
- Toxaway
- Jones Gap
- Table Rock
- Paris Mountain
- Devils Fork
- Myrtle Beach
- Huntington Beach
- Hamilton Branch (boat ramp use)
- Sadlers Creek
- Hunting Island
- Kings Mountain (day use area)
- Landsford Canal
- Musgrove Mill (main parking area)
- Lake Wateree
The announcement was made on the South Carolina State Parks Facebook page.
Officials said the parks listed above will not reopen until a safe capacity is reached.
South Carolina state parks and campgrounds reopened with restrictions in place on Friday, May 1, after being closed through the month of April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.