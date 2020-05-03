UGA signee practices during pandemic

PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) -Lots of athletes aren’t able to practice like they normally would right now, but social distancing is pretty easy when you’re on a horse.
One Statesboro High School senior has had a lot of her senior year milestones taken away as have a lot of students during this pandemic. But she’s taking her athletic talents next year to the University of Georgia to ride on the equestrian team, and despite the pandemic, she’s able to maintain her skills out here on the farm.
Addison Taylor has been riding horses since she was around five. Her passion carried her through life, helping her achieve one of her goals: signing with the University of Georgia. This came before she had to move to online schooling.
Her shows, including nationals, have been canceled for the summer, but she’s remaining positive as she is still able to ride and prepare for the next level.
“There were other events that we would like, you know, prom, graduation, you know, I was expecting that, but corona has had some different plans, but it’s alright," said Taylor. "We’re making the best of it and it’s all going to work out in the end.”
Taylor has only been showing horses since she’s been in high school, competing as a reigner for the Dawgs.
As of now, she’s still planning to move to Athens in August.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.