Warm and sunny to start the week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -t's a warm and sunny afternoon across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland and lower 80s along the coast. Breezy conditions continue into the evening with southwesterly gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour at times, calming down after sunset.
Tybee Tides: 0.0′ 12:08AM I 7.4′ 5:45AM I -0.5″ 12:31PM
Mostly clear skies hold overnight with morning lows in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures quickly warm to the lower 80s by lunchtime with afternoon highs once again near 90 degrees. A stray shower is possible, but it will be a mostly dry day.
Cinco De Mayo is on Tuesday, which will be a degree or two warmer than Monday as many areas reach the lower 90s in the afternoon. A few folks might get lucky with a stray shower cooling things off overhead, but mostly dry conditions are likely.
A front pushes through on Wednesday, bringing with it a slightly better chance for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Severe weather is not expected and highs will be in the mid 80s.
Cooler air filters in for the second half of the week. Thursday and Friday morning will be back in the upper 50s with highs in the upper 70s Thursday and near 80 degrees Friday.
Another front moves in on Saturday, bringing in another chance for showers along with cooler air. Highs this weekend will be back in the mid to upper 70s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
