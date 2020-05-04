Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion continues to see COVID-19 cases

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - We have been following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion in Baxley.
Last week, the number of confirmed cases between residents and staff was 60 with five deaths.
The latest update from May 1 shows 67 confirmed cases with six deaths.
Red ribbons of support match the stop signs warning everyone not to enter The Pavillion. The nursing home at Appling Healthcare Systems has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases that prompted hospital leaders to isolate the facility to treat those already exposed and protect the rest.
“They haven’t seen their family in two months. Well, since March 13, and that’s a long time, long time,” said Hospital CEO Randy Crawford.
He says the residents and the professionals who care for them have been overwhelmed by the community support.
“We’re getting cards from kids that say I want to be a nurse when I grow up. I now want to be a doctor.”
People have brought more than signs. They’ve supported the staff with meals and what they think they might need to continue serving patients and protecting themselves.
“You know you have friends and family and people you can depend on when things get tight. But it’s refreshing for me, the nurses, all of our staff to see it like this.”
Crawford says they have staff out here with their phones sharing this with people inside who can’t get to a window. They’re also using an FM transmitter to send it to the folks that don’t have cell phones or social media.
