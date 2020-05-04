Bluffton barbershop owner says hair salons would be safe to reopen

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - There are still restrictions on what businesses can and cannot be opened. While salons and barbershops are open in Georgia, South Carolina still has not lifted those restrictions.
Some barbershop owners feel they are being treated unfairly.
Joe’s Classic Cuts Barbershop has only been open for eight months and they say being closed for this long has already set them back four months. They say if they stay closed much longer, they don’t know if they’ll be able to survive.
The barbershop closed two weeks before South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster mandated barbershops shut down business. The owner valued people staying socially distant and closing stores.
Now, as things can reopen, he feels there is unequal treatment of his business compared to others.
“I mean there’s people all over the place. They are in stores, they are in Home Depot, they are in Marshall’s. I mean, you know, they stay in a line six feet apart but when they’re inside the store they are all on top of each other. They are all touching everything that other people touch. Some people are wearing masks, some aren’t,” Joe’s Classic Cuts owner Joseph Gancio said.
The way he sees it, barbershops and salons are safer than retail. In preparation for opening, he has ordered 10 reusable, washable masks for each barber in his employment. He got 5,000 disposable capes and neck strips. He also set up sanitation systems around the shop, including outside the door, where customers will be asked to wait.
He says they are trained to hold the safety standards.
“We are tested on things as far as microorganisms, pathogen’s, blood-borne, airborne illnesses. I mean, we have the knowledge to keep people safer than any of these retail stores that are open right now. I mean, you know, granted I want everyone to be healthy, but I think that they are setting us aside because they are thinking about the fact that we are next to people. And that we don’t have the ability to keep people safe. When we do,” Gancio said.
They say they have the space and equipment available that they need to protect their clients. They hope the governor will see that an open barbershop up sooner rather than later.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.