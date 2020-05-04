As businesses reopen, Coastal Health District leaders urge caution

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While we may have seen peak in local cases, health department leaders say that doesn’t mean the coronavirus pandemic is over.
“We still have new cases and unfortunately deaths being reported all around Georgia every day including here in Chatham County and in the Coastal Health District,” explained Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District. “If people just go back to business as normal there are several reasons why I think this is not a good thing.”
As businesses reopen and people begin to get out again, health officials warn you to be cautious.
Dr Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District says without a vaccine and herd immunity to the coronavirus there’s still a significant amount of people who are susceptible to the disease in our community. He believes we can’t get complacent.
“I think that we are potentially right to see a surge in cases if people let their guard down,” said Dr. Davis. “And do not take social distancing seriously, do not wear their facemasks when out in public and they slack off with all those other we call them the good public health hygiene measures.”
The governor’s shelter in place order still applies to those most vulnerable, but for others they’ve already gotten back out. That’s what has Coastal Health District leaders reminding you that if you are going out you should be following CDC guidelines.
“Continue to be careful,” explained Dr. Lawton Davis. “Continue to realize that even if they are young and healthy their neighbors may well be not young and healthy or may be susceptible to a poor outcome. We all need to be personally and socially responsible.”
Dr. Davis says with an easing of restrictions and an increase in COVID-19 testing we could see more cases ahead, but it’s up to us to stop the spread.
