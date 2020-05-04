Businesses start to reopen, ease restrictions in Effingham County

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses across the Coastal Empire continue to reopen, and life is getting back to somewhat normal in Effingham County.
WTOC spoke with Effingham County Chamber of Commerce CEO Andrew Cripps to see how businesses are handling the reopening. Cripps said Effingham was impacted in a different way than other counties like Chatham. He says tourism isn’t a huge economic generator for Effingham. Instead, the county relies primarily on manufacturing.
The CEO says Effingham manufacturers tell him they’re doing okay. They have seen some disruptions in their supply lines but, in general, they are doing alright. He says smaller businesses like the ones that provide personal services are seeing the biggest challenges right now. Although, a number of businesses are adapting and changing the way they provide their services, including the chamber.
In order to promote local restaurants, the chamber started a contest asking Effingham customers to post a picture of their local takeout to social media for a chance to win a gift card to a local business.
Starting this Thursday, May 7, the chamber will host its networking event online.
“It’s a beach party theme. We’re trying to take advantage of the resources with the Zoom meeting where you can set up a fake beach background behind you. So, we will have those beach scenes, we will add some beach music, encourage people to make a beach cocktail and network with their colleagues,” Cripps said.
If you’d like to learn more about the Effingham County virtual networking event or the Takeout Tuesday contest, click here.
One Rincon business that’s eager to reopen is Barre & Yoga Room. Owner Mary Crouse tells us she is allowing her members to return Monday morning.
During the shutdown, Crouse says she moved all her classes online. But being a teacher, she loves having that face-to-face interaction. So, after careful consideration, she decided to reopen her studio this week. Crouse says starting Monday, members can return to their studio, but she is limiting the sessions to just five members. The rest will be encouraged to participate via the virtual classes.
According to the studio, members will be encouraged to bring their own materials and sanitize them before and after the class. They’ll also have to make sure that they are at least 6 feet apart from the other participants. The studio is also not practicing hands-on teaching at this time.
When it comes to reopening, Crouse says she has only received positive feedback, and she believes it’s because she’s offering her customers options.
“So, the people that have taken advantage of doing everything online, still have that option. They’re not like ‘Oh, since I’m a member of the studio and since I’m not going to the studio, I can’t practice yoga anymore.’ But for the people who have missed being here and do not like taking the classes online, they have the option to be here. So, we’ve only had good feedback really,” said Crouse.
The owner says a number of her members favor the online classes, especially those who are working from home or who have to take care of their children. So, she plans to continue the online classes even after the pandemic.
