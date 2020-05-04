Candler Co. coroner arrested for stealing campaign signs of his election competition

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Candler County coroner has been arrested and accused of stealing campaign signs of his competition.
Allen Tyler, 53, was arrested on Monday and charged with theft by taking and criminal trespass. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Tyler stole signs belonging to Joe Carter, who is running for the office of county coroner.
Carter reported to the Candler County Sheriff’s Office that someone was stealing signs from a specific location in the county. According to the GBI, Tyler was caught on camera stealing the signs.
