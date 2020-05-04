Consider This: Thank You for Giving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I’ve been known, from time to time, to say more than I need to or should. But that won’t be the case today. My message this week can be summed up in two simple words: thank you.
Last week, WTOC held a Day of Giving to benefit the United Way’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and boy, did you give.
By day’s end we had collected more than $209,000 and every one of those dollars will go to help those most profoundly impacted by the economic tsunami created by this pandemic.
Be it from helping families pay their rent or mortgage, or maybe a utility bill to helping with emergency dollars to the United Way funded agencies, the donations made last week will go a long way to making tomorrow better for hundreds of families in our community.
Consider this: we’re a long way from being out the woods right now, but your generosity is helping our neighbors find their way to the other side of this crisis. So, for that, I say thank you.
