Data shows more African Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Data in Georgia shows more African Americans have COVID-19 than any other racial group.
We talked to the Coastal Health District to see if that data matches here at home and why.
When it comes to those who've tested positive for COVID-19, African Americans account for over 10,500 cases in Georgia.
The Coastal Health District says that could be due to a number of underlying and social living conditions in the African American community.
“Those things would include diabetes, underlying heart disease, and obesity or being overweight. That tends to hold true here as well as other parts of the state," said Dr. Lawton Davis, District Health Director.
Dr. Davis says in our area, out of the 119 hospitalizations, 52 percent of them are African American.
However, he also says he’s not aware of any data that suggest one race is more susceptible to the virus than any other.
“I would think that it would have to be more related to the demographics and social living conditions.”
Of the 470 confirmed cases throughout the Coastal Empire, The Coastal Health District says Caucasians account for 2/3 of the 15 deaths throughout our area.
"So even though it appears African Americans may be very slightly disproportionately more likely to be hospitalized, they have not succumbed to the illness to the extent that the Caucasian people have but, I’m not sure 15 is a large enough number to balance statistical conclusions.
As the state begins reopening, Dr. Davis says it’s still vital people continue to practice social distancing and protect yourself and others.
If you want more information on Georgia’s COVID-19 case demographics, you can visit their website.
